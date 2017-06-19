Watch: Sam Darnold even throws darts from a moving boat
USC's Sam Darnold could very well be the No. 1 overall pick at next year's NFL Draft.
The sophomore, who became a college football star as last season progressed, did nothing to hurt his standing over the weekend when he completed a pass a friend who happened to jump off a wakeboard. As he did throughout the 2016 campaign, Darnold showed off pinpoint accuracy and a beautiful touch.
Personally, we hope the NFL adds this activity to the combine ASAP.