NBA Draft: Trading the No. 1 pick has garnered mixed results

Phil Jackson is currently Public Enemy No. 1 in New York when it comes to sports.

Reports on Tuesday say the Knicks President of Basketball Operations is listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian was drafted fourth overall by Jackson in the 2015 Draft. He quickly became a fan favorite and at just 21 years old, was thought to be the face of the franchise for the next several years.

Now Jackson, who's entire Knicks tenure has been a complete and utter disaster, may ship Porzingis out of the Big Apple. As you can imagine, Knicks fans are NOT happy.

Phil Jackson shows up at Madison Square Garden after the Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/PSZXnfMC8S — Augustus (@Augustus_100) June 20, 2017

What goes through Phil Jackson's head pic.twitter.com/UzKr9UGMoJ — Serge Chewbacca (@SergeChewbacca) June 20, 2017

If Phil Jackson trades Porzingis I walk away from my team and from basketball altogether. pic.twitter.com/17meDzjXBX — Eliann Marie (@Eliann_Marie) June 20, 2017

Phil Jackson walking in to tell Kristaps Porzingis he's been traded for a ham sandwich pic.twitter.com/6s9TOXoEvb — JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) June 20, 2017

Lakers sent Phil Jackson to destroy the knicks organization from inside — D.J. Andrews (@DJDarrel3) June 20, 2017

When I read the Knicks and Phil Jackson not ruling out trading Kristaps Porzingis.#KnicksDraft17 @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/Ynkz1AG9uv — Dan (@Social_Mime) June 20, 2017

Wondering if Dolan can unleash Oakley on Phil Jackson for even thinking about trading Porzingis. — Rich Villodas (@richvillodas) June 20, 2017

This comes back when you search for a 'Phil Jackson Knicks' gif. pic.twitter.com/ov2RofZA6E — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) June 20, 2017

If @PhilJackson11 trades Porzingis, he should be driven to the airport and banned from New York — Bill McWhinnie (@CoachBMcWhinnie) June 20, 2017

can't believe phil jackson is literally the devil — wavy (@mrmichaelwaxman) June 20, 2017

You not safe in NY I think you forgot where you were them goons bout to be on yo head @PhilJackson11 — Eric Rich (@Rich_DaRuler) June 20, 2017

Phil Jackson is smoking that good stuff. Hilarious. — Tam'Challa (@yeahTam) June 20, 2017

If Phil Jackson trades porzingis he needs to return all 12 of his rings. — Lil Uzi fan acc (@RondoHive) June 20, 2017

Donald Trump: I'm the most incompetent geriatric in America!



Phil Jackson: Hold my Porzingis https://t.co/jGCAoQA9eM — Jacob Weindling (@Jakeweindling) June 20, 2017

knicks fans' only hope right now is that trump appoints phil jackson ambassador to tibet — Michael Sweeney (@mtsw) June 20, 2017

Donald Trump and Phil Jackson might be the same person — Sean Will (@Sean_Will127) June 20, 2017