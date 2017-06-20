Extra Mustard

Kristaps Porzingis trade rumor causes Knicks Twitter to erupt in anger

1:24 | NBA
NBA Draft: Trading the No. 1 pick has garnered mixed results

Phil Jackson is currently Public Enemy No. 1 in New York when it comes to sports.

Reports on Tuesday say the Knicks President of Basketball Operations is listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian was drafted fourth overall by Jackson in the 2015 Draft. He quickly became a fan favorite and at just 21 years old, was thought to be the face of the franchise for the next several years.

Now Jackson, who's entire Knicks tenure has been a complete and utter disaster, may ship Porzingis out of the Big Apple. As you can imagine, Knicks fans are NOT happy.

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters