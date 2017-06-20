Kristaps Porzingis trade rumor causes Knicks Twitter to erupt in anger
Phil Jackson is currently Public Enemy No. 1 in New York when it comes to sports.
Reports on Tuesday say the Knicks President of Basketball Operations is listening to trade offers for Kristaps Porzingis.
The 7-foot-3 Latvian was drafted fourth overall by Jackson in the 2015 Draft. He quickly became a fan favorite and at just 21 years old, was thought to be the face of the franchise for the next several years.
Now Jackson, who's entire Knicks tenure has been a complete and utter disaster, may ship Porzingis out of the Big Apple. As you can imagine, Knicks fans are NOT happy.
Phil Jackson looking at the knicks roster #NewYork #knicks #porzingas #nba #NBAdraft2017 #nbadraft #ballislife pic.twitter.com/Nt8mXUjibp— Ryan Montgomery (@money_monty_) June 20, 2017
Dear Phil Jackson, pic.twitter.com/6jHOZHLRbS— Jailain (@jailainhollon) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson shows up at Madison Square Garden after the Knicks trade Kristaps Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/PSZXnfMC8S— Augustus (@Augustus_100) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson to Knicks fans: #wtf #Knicks #porzingis #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/o58OxOdeop— Michael Tomisser (@MykeeT) June 20, 2017
.@nyknicks pic.twitter.com/3vX5RHPWDZ— Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) April 15, 2017
What goes through Phil Jackson's head pic.twitter.com/UzKr9UGMoJ— Serge Chewbacca (@SergeChewbacca) June 20, 2017
If Phil Jackson trades Porzingis I walk away from my team and from basketball altogether. pic.twitter.com/17meDzjXBX— Eliann Marie (@Eliann_Marie) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson pic.twitter.com/sTg8HH0Z7R— KAYPEE109 (@KAYPEE109) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson's roster strategy war room. #LetsGoKnicks pic.twitter.com/V4vOajcxBm— Tim Ryan (@TheSportsHernia) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson walking in to tell Kristaps Porzingis he's been traded for a ham sandwich pic.twitter.com/6s9TOXoEvb— JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) June 20, 2017
Lakers sent Phil Jackson to destroy the knicks organization from inside— D.J. Andrews (@DJDarrel3) June 20, 2017
When I read the Knicks and Phil Jackson not ruling out trading Kristaps Porzingis.#KnicksDraft17 @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/Ynkz1AG9uv— Dan (@Social_Mime) June 20, 2017
Wondering if Dolan can unleash Oakley on Phil Jackson for even thinking about trading Porzingis.— Rich Villodas (@richvillodas) June 20, 2017
What are you doing? @PhilJackson11 pic.twitter.com/YFdU7ZPlJ6— 4th&13 sports (@4thand13podcast) June 20, 2017
This comes back when you search for a 'Phil Jackson Knicks' gif. pic.twitter.com/ov2RofZA6E— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) June 20, 2017
If @PhilJackson11 trades Porzingis, he should be driven to the airport and banned from New York— Bill McWhinnie (@CoachBMcWhinnie) June 20, 2017
can't believe phil jackson is literally the devil— wavy (@mrmichaelwaxman) June 20, 2017
You not safe in NY I think you forgot where you were them goons bout to be on yo head @PhilJackson11— Eric Rich (@Rich_DaRuler) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson is smoking that good stuff. Hilarious.— Tam'Challa (@yeahTam) June 20, 2017
If Phil Jackson trades porzingis he needs to return all 12 of his rings.— Lil Uzi fan acc (@RondoHive) June 20, 2017
Donald Trump: I'm the most incompetent geriatric in America!— Jacob Weindling (@Jakeweindling) June 20, 2017
Phil Jackson: Hold my Porzingis https://t.co/jGCAoQA9eM
knicks fans' only hope right now is that trump appoints phil jackson ambassador to tibet— Michael Sweeney (@mtsw) June 20, 2017
Donald Trump and Phil Jackson might be the same person— Sean Will (@Sean_Will127) June 20, 2017
Porzingis is one of the only great moves that Phil Jackson has made as the President of the Knicks. If he trades him, fans will riot. pic.twitter.com/EIOwBdBPnk— Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) June 20, 2017