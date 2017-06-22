Watch: Tom Brady battles sumo wrestler; left in awe
Tom Brady has been in China this week on a promotional trip for Under Armour. A few days ago, we saw him at the Great Wall of China.
We also saw him meditating.
On Wednesday, he spent his time with sumo wrestlers, which left him impressed in a big way.
Despite his amazement at the athleticism and physicality of the wrestlers, Brady was not afraid to mix it up. He was the definition of cool, calm and collected before doing battle.
But the day was still memorable for Brady, who shared his experience with his 9-year-old son, Jack.