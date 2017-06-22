Extra Mustard

Watch: Tom Brady battles sumo wrestler; left in awe

Tom Brady lands Madden 18 cover
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Tom Brady has been in China this week on a promotional trip for Under Armour. A few days ago, we saw him at the Great Wall of China.

Great Wall.... ✅

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

We also saw him meditating.

The sound of silence @beatsbydre

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

On Wednesday, he spent his time with sumo wrestlers, which left him impressed in a big way.

Despite his amazement at the athleticism and physicality of the wrestlers, Brady was not afraid to mix it up. He was the definition of cool, calm and collected before doing battle.

Unfortunately for the future NFL Hall of Famer, he couldn't move his opponent an inch. Or half an inch, for that matter.

@tombrady always fighting for that extra yard. 😂😂 #TBAsiaTour #IWILL

A post shared by Under Armour (@underarmour) on

But the day was still memorable for Brady, who shared his experience with his 9-year-old son, Jack.

Arigatōgozaimashita 🇯🇵🙏

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Brady vs Brady #therecanonlybeone 🏆

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

 

 

