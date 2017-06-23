Odell Beckham's ridiculous one-handed catch against the Cowboys happened nearly three years ago, but one fan is making sure it lives on forever -- on his body.

The Giants super-talented wideout shared this photo today from a fan who not only got an image of Beckham's miraculous grab tattooed on his arm, but also a big picture of Beckham's face.

I have the best fans in the world.. wild!! pic.twitter.com/dps6Mzgzsl — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) June 23, 2017

Beckham is no stranger when it comes to getting a celebrities' face tattooed onto their body in a very aggressive manner. He recently paid homage to the King of Pop by getting major ink of Michael Jackson's face.