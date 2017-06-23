Extra Mustard

See it: Fan gets Odell Beckham's famous catch, face tattooed on arm

0:43 | NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. shows up to Giants minicamp after skipping OTAs
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

Odell Beckham's ridiculous one-handed catch against the Cowboys happened nearly three years ago, but one fan is making sure it lives on forever -- on his body.

The Giants super-talented wideout shared this photo today from a fan who not only got an image of Beckham's miraculous grab tattooed on his arm, but also a big picture of Beckham's face.

Beckham is no stranger when it comes to getting a celebrities' face tattooed onto their body in a very aggressive manner. He recently paid homage to the King of Pop by getting major ink of Michael Jackson's face.

Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface...

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters