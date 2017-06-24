These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Cody Bellinger can never be Jerry Seinfeld's latex salesman.

The Dodgers' phenom told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on Friday that he isn't familiar with this Seinfeld guy. And there is definitely something wrong that.

This all started when Bellinger's teammate (and Tweeter extraordinaire, Brandon McCarthy sent this gem after he beat Seinfeld's favorite team, the Mets, earlier this week.

Its ridiculous but when I start against the Mets I'm very aware that Jerry Seinfeld's mood is in my hands. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) June 21, 2017

Van Pelt brought the tweet up to the slugger during a SportsCenter interview and that's when Bellinger dropped a bombshell bigger than George's gortex jacket.

"Do you know who Jerry Seinfeld is?", asked Van Pelt.

"Not gonna lie to you. I know the name, but I couldn't put a face to the name. I don't really know what he does. I'm sorry."

Van Pelt's reaction said it all.

Absolutely incredible video. Dodgers' Clay Bellinger doesn't know who Jerry Seinfeld is. A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Now, in fairness, Bellinger was born in 1995. Seinfeld ran from 1989 to 1998.

But Seinfeld is rerun for hours and hours each and every day. And it's considered the greatest sitcom of all time. There is simply no excuse for this travesty.

None.