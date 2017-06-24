Athletes are real people

We all forget that every day but were reminded on Friday night when T.J. Oshie signed an eight-year deal to remain in Washington and his adorable daughter Lyla celebrated not having to move.

Unused challenges are worthless

Oregon State lost to LSU on Friday night in the College World Series after the Beavers refused to challenge a foul ball call that would've scored two runners. It would've been an easy challenge win.

Offseason is hitting Klay hard

Yikes, Klay...maybe stick to shooting and pass on the dunking 😬 (via r/nba) pic.twitter.com/PCwHHJbQo2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 24, 2017

Klay Thompson is having one hell of a time trying to entertain crowds with dunks.

Ricky Davis Q&A

Rohan Nadkarni caught up with Ricky Davis to talk about everything from the Big3 to how he wouldn't thrived in today's NBA by taking 20 foul shots per game.

Jury's still out

Dodgers' rookie Cody Bellinger has a staggering 22 home runs in 55 games but he doesn't know who Jerry Seinfeld is, leaving a lot of baseball fans to question everything about him.

I don't know but $1.69 is a steal for an ice bag

Who buys ice at McDonald's pic.twitter.com/oCf385RRlE — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) June 24, 2017

What?

MotoGP rider somehow feeling "almost like new" after horrible faceplant crash https://t.co/O9Z4nO0e5K pic.twitter.com/B7A14L7Wpd — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 24, 2017

Marbury is crushing everything in China

Becoming the new comer of the year after my first movie feels like winning the championship in basketball as a rookie #myotherhome #starbury pic.twitter.com/K7uExVlksf — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) June 24, 2017

Odds and Ends

Remember when Melo Trimble was a potential lottery pick? Now he's a undrafted free agent ... Nevada offered a nine-year-old a football scholarship ... ICYMI: The ultimate NBA free agency primer ... NBA Draft: 5 players that were taken by the wrong team ... Washington is the worst CBB team produce a No. 1 pick -- BY FAR ... Release date and other details announced for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ... Messi to pay $800 per day for each day he should be in jail for tax fraud.

Second Chance U

ICYMI, Netflix dropped a trailer for the second season of Last Chance U:

'Merica

cuts out during the National Anthem, so the crowd at the FC Dallas-Houston Dynamo match fills in (: @SportsRadio610) pic.twitter.com/2PPIVFo1Y8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 24, 2017

Browns found a franchise QB

Don't know who this is but she could totally QB for the Browns pic.twitter.com/0RHXpy4mla — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 24, 2017

