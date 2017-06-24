Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Charlotte McKinney; Klay Thompson's ultimate fail

Andrew Doughty
an hour ago

Athletes are real people

We all forget that every day but were reminded on Friday night when T.J. Oshie signed an eight-year deal to remain in Washington and his adorable daughter Lyla celebrated not having to move.

Unused challenges are worthless

Oregon State lost to LSU on Friday night in the College World Series after the Beavers refused to challenge a foul ball call that would've scored two runners. It would've been an easy challenge win.

Offseason is hitting Klay hard

Klay Thompson is having one hell of a time trying to entertain crowds with dunks.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Charlotte McKinney :: BroBible
Charlotte McKinney :: BroBible
Charlotte McKinney :: BroBible
Charlotte McKinney :: BroBible
Charlotte McKinney :: Galoremag.com
Charlotte McKinney :: Galoremag.com
Charlotte McKinney :: Galoremag.com
Charlotte McKinney :: Galoremag.com
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney :: @charlottemckinney/Instagram
Charlotte McKinney: Lovely Lady of the Day
Your final Weekend LLOD of June is Charlotte McKinney (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Ricky Davis Q&A

Rohan Nadkarni caught up with Ricky Davis to talk about everything from the Big3 to how he wouldn't thrived in today's NBA by taking 20 foul shots per game.

Jury's still out

Dodgers' rookie Cody Bellinger has a staggering 22 home runs in 55 games but he doesn't know who Jerry Seinfeld is, leaving a lot of baseball fans to question everything about him.

I don't know but $1.69 is a steal for an ice bag

What?

Marbury is crushing everything in China

Happy weekend from Hannah Ferguson

Odds and Ends

Remember when Melo Trimble was a potential lottery pick? Now he's a undrafted free agent ... Nevada offered a nine-year-old a football scholarship ... ICYMI: The ultimate NBA free agency primer ... NBA Draft: 5 players that were taken by the wrong team ... Washington is the worst CBB team produce a No. 1 pick -- BY FAR ... Release date and other details announced for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ... Messi to pay $800 per day for each day he should be in jail for tax fraud.

Second Chance U

ICYMI, Netflix dropped a trailer for the second season of Last Chance U:

'Merica

Browns found a franchise QB

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

