Washington Capitals re-sign T.J. Oshie to eight-year deal

  • With a $46 million dollar deal that will lock him in for eight years, T.J. Oshie is returning to the Capitals.
Tanner Walters
an hour ago

T.J. Oshie signed a $46 million, 8-year deal to stay with the Washington Capitals, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Oshie, 30, played in 68 regular season games last season, totaling 33 goals and 23 assists. Oshie led the league in shooting percentage at 23.1%. Although other teams had been linked to him in free agency, the Capitals made his signing a priority.

Oshie addressed on the news on Twitter.

Drafted in 2005, Oshie spent the first seven years of his NHL career with the St. Louis Blues. He was traded to the Capitals in 2015.

