Extra Mustard

Could LaVar Ball be making an appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw?

1:38 | NBA
The Lonzo and LaVar Ball strategy
Chris Chavez
39 minutes ago

LaVar Ball could be making an appearance on an upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

The June 26 episode will film from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which is where Lonzo Ball was drafted to with the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar Ball is now one of the most outspoken figures in the NBA after having hyped up his son all throughout the college basketball season. At the NBA draft, he declared that his son would lead the Lakers to the playoffs next year.

Lonzo, The Lakers And An L.A. Dream Come True

In a live stream of the Ball brothers reacting to Lonzo getting drafted, LaVar Ball may be overhead discussing WWE.

[youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=81&v=rRDgGRhqQPE'

It's hard to tell how fans would receive Ball at the WWE match. He was booed by the fans at the NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

