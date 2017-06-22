NBA

LaVar Ball says 'Lonzo Ball is going to take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year'

Friday June 23rd, 2017

LaVar Ball says that his son Lonzo Ball will "take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year."

The outspoken father made the declaration just a minute after the Los Angeles Lakers selected the UCLA star with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Watch LaVar Ball's latest declaration below:

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.7 points and 7.6 assists per game in his lone season in college. He led the Bruins to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before being eliminated by the Kentucky Wildcats.

