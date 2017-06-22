LaVar Ball says that his son Lonzo Ball will "take the Lakers to the playoffs in his first year."

The outspoken father made the declaration just a minute after the Los Angeles Lakers selected the UCLA star with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

LaVar Ball claiming Lonzo will get the Lakers to the playoffs in year one pic.twitter.com/7kZA72BYEL — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 22, 2017

Lonzo Ball averaged 14.7 points and 7.6 assists per game in his lone season in college. He led the Bruins to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament before being eliminated by the Kentucky Wildcats.