Extra Mustard

John Wall's response to not making either NBA All-Defensive Team: 'Lol'

2:02 | NBA
Did NBA make mistake by holding awards show after playoffs?
Jon Tayler
2 hours ago

As one could (and probably should) expect from a guy who is a former No. 1 overall draft pick, a four-time All-Star and the face of a franchise, Wizards point guard John Wall has a pretty high opinion of himself—and one that he feels the rest of the league doesn't share. For proof, take our own Q&A with him last fall, when he told Andrew Sharp that the NBA and nation as a whole "still don't respect me."

On Monday, Wall got a new beef to add to his list with the announcement of the league's All-Defensive Teams, as the Kentucky product made neither the First nor Second squads. That elicited a rather curt response from him online.

See, while this might make some people upset, Wall actually thinks this is funny. He's laughing. He's definitely not mad at all; nope, no anger here, just some chuckles.

Wall didn't come away empty-handed in the balloting, earning 38 total points (including 14 first-team votes), but it wasn't enough to get him a spot ahead of Chris Paul, Patrick Beverley, Tony Allen or Danny Green. Better luck next year, John!

(Also, please don't hate me for writing this.)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters