As one could (and probably should) expect from a guy who is a former No. 1 overall draft pick, a four-time All-Star and the face of a franchise, Wizards point guard John Wall has a pretty high opinion of himself—and one that he feels the rest of the league doesn't share. For proof, take our own Q&A with him last fall, when he told Andrew Sharp that the NBA and nation as a whole "still don't respect me."

On Monday, Wall got a new beef to add to his list with the announcement of the league's All-Defensive Teams, as the Kentucky product made neither the First nor Second squads. That elicited a rather curt response from him online.

Lol RT @BleacherReport: NBA All-Defensive First Team



Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert

Kawhi ... https://t.co/bN5VMLfgo4 — John Wall (@JohnWall) June 26, 2017

See, while this might make some people upset, Wall actually thinks this is funny. He's laughing. He's definitely not mad at all; nope, no anger here, just some chuckles.

Wall didn't come away empty-handed in the balloting, earning 38 total points (including 14 first-team votes), but it wasn't enough to get him a spot ahead of Chris Paul, Patrick Beverley, Tony Allen or Danny Green. Better luck next year, John!

(Also, please don't hate me for writing this.)