LaVar Ball, who’s seemingly been cutting wrestling promos for months now, finally made his debut on WWE programming on Monday night.

Ball took his spot in the ring for a talk show segment with The Miz, joined by his sons Lonzo and LaMelo (poor LiAngelo was nowhere to be found). It looked like mostly a chance for LaVar to hawk his Big Baller Brand T-shirts, with several manikins in the ring sporting the $50 shirts. Dean Ambrose even made an appearance in a BBB cutoff.

The segment was pretty boring, since it was mostly just LaVar talking into a microphone, which we definitely haven’t seen enough of. Still, Lonzo got a nice ovation for his first post-draft appearance at Staples Center and LaVar had one pretty clever line.

But LaVar saved a dud of a segment by ripping off his shirt at the end and running around the ring, much to Lonzo’s delight.

...and there goes LaVar’s shirt pic.twitter.com/Pi0BfI2uMF — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 27, 2017

Anyone hoping to see LaVar get powerbombed through a table will probably have to wait at least until SummerSlam.