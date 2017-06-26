Video: LaVar Ball taking off his shirt salvaged a very boring WWE Raw segment
LaVar Ball, who’s seemingly been cutting wrestling promos for months now, finally made his debut on WWE programming on Monday night.
Ball took his spot in the ring for a talk show segment with The Miz, joined by his sons Lonzo and LaMelo (poor LiAngelo was nowhere to be found). It looked like mostly a chance for LaVar to hawk his Big Baller Brand T-shirts, with several manikins in the ring sporting the $50 shirts. Dean Ambrose even made an appearance in a BBB cutoff.
The segment was pretty boring, since it was mostly just LaVar talking into a microphone, which we definitely haven’t seen enough of. Still, Lonzo got a nice ovation for his first post-draft appearance at Staples Center and LaVar had one pretty clever line.
"There's only TWO DUDES better than me, and I'm BOTH of 'em!" - @Lavarbigballer to @mikethemiz #RAW #MizTV pic.twitter.com/Zsz0v0312h— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
But LaVar saved a dud of a segment by ripping off his shirt at the end and running around the ring, much to Lonzo’s delight.
Things are HEATING UP between @Lavarbigballer and @mikethemiz!!! #RAW #MizTV @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/v9P43rfeSz— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017
...and there goes LaVar’s shirt pic.twitter.com/Pi0BfI2uMF— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 27, 2017
Anyone hoping to see LaVar get powerbombed through a table will probably have to wait at least until SummerSlam.