Brent Musburger famously called Katherine Webb (now Katherine McCarron) "lovely" and a "beautiful woman" during a national title game four-and-a-half years ago.

Some people were offended by the remarks, and the now-retired broadcast legend still to this day gets asked about the fallout from his comments on A.J. McCarron's significant other.

Musburger was recently asked about the controversy during an interview with SECCountry.com. The former ESPN legend feels the same way today as he did in 2013, saying, "I called a beauty queen beautiful. Give me a break. I mean, come on. That was like, ‘What are you talking about?'"

In addition to the remarks on Webb's looks, Musburger also said to his broadcast partner, Kirk Herbsteit, “You quarterbacks get all the good-looking women.”

In the interview with SECCountry.com, Musburger said that comment was meant for Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback.

"I had just been out to dinner with Herbstreit and his wife the night before. So the rest of the comments were addressed to him. … I thought it was silly, to tell you the truth.”

As for today, Musburger had more of the same to say. “I wish them the best," he said. "And AJ, I’m glad that they’re happily married. I hope they live happily ever after. … Katherine remains beautiful, in my opinion.”