Watch: James Harrison plays volleyball with medicine ball
James Harrison didn't invent Hooverball, but he is probably on the verge of perfecting it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is known to go over the top with his workouts, so playing volleyball with a medicine ball seems like a pretty standard exercise in his book.
Harrison, by the way, is 39 years old.
It's not quite as intimidating as Harrison swinging a sledgehammer at a giant tire.
And it somehow doesn't seem as extravagant as when he adds chains or hanging weights to a barbell.
But there is still something glorious about watching James Harrison play a game invented by a White House physician to help keep President Herbert Hoover in shape.