Watch: James Harrison plays volleyball with medicine ball

James Harrison didn't invent Hooverball, but he is probably on the verge of perfecting it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is known to go over the top with his workouts, so playing volleyball with a medicine ball seems like a pretty standard exercise in his book.

Another 7-0 SKUNK of @spoonjones56 @goldenb0y21 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Danneyball 7-0 beating @vinnywill98 and I gave @goldenb0y21 @spoonjones56 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Harrison, by the way, is 39 years old.

​It's not quite as intimidating as Harrison swinging a sledgehammer at a giant tire.

Sledge hammer work A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

And it somehow doesn't seem as extravagant as when he adds chains or hanging weights to a barbell.

Negative accentuated back squats A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Stability work A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

​But there is still something glorious about watching James Harrison play a game invented by a White House physician to help keep President Herbert Hoover in shape.