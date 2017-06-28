Discovery has released the first official trailer for Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps' race against a great white shark.

The race will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on July 23 and has been titled "Phelps vs. Shark: The Battle for Ocean Supremacy."

"The Great White Shark meets the Greatest of All-Time," the dramatic voiceover says.

Watch the trailer below:

Phelps will also make an appearance on the network's "Shark School with Michael Phelps” on July 30.