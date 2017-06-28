"Look out. Oh Oh... Good God almighty, good God almighty, they've killed him. As God as my witness, he is broken in half."

That was the legendary call by WWE play-by-play man, Jim Ross, when The Undertaker threw Mick Foley -- then known as Mankind -- off the top of the Hell in a Cell cage during the "King of the Ring" pay-per-view event at the Pittsburgh Civic Center on June 28, 1998.

The WWE had never seen such a thing since Jimmy Snuka jumped off the top of a cage in 1983.

But Snuka jumped INTO the ring. Not onto one of the WWE's favorite props -- the Spanish announcing table.

Follow Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

Foley has said many times, however, the pain from being thrown off the top of the cage was not the worst thing he experienced in the match against The Undertaker. Later in their match, The Dead Man chokeslammed Foley THROUGH the cage and onto a steel chair.

That moved caused Foley to lose a tooth, that somehow ended up in his nose.

WWE

The fun didn't stop there for Foley. He was later chokeslammed onto a bag of thumbtacks.

Good God Almighty, indeed.