Extra Mustard

GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY! Undertaker threw Mick Foley off a cage 19 years ago today

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

"Look out. Oh Oh... Good God almighty, good God almighty, they've killed him. As God as my witness, he is broken in half."

That was the legendary call by WWE play-by-play man, Jim Ross, when The Undertaker threw Mick Foley -- then known as Mankind -- off the top of the Hell in a Cell cage during the "King of the Ring" pay-per-view event at the Pittsburgh Civic Center on June 28, 1998.

The WWE had never seen such a thing since Jimmy Snuka jumped off the top of a cage in 1983.

But Snuka jumped INTO the ring. Not onto one of the WWE's favorite props -- the Spanish announcing table.

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

Foley has said many times, however, the pain from being thrown off the top of the cage was not the worst thing he experienced in the match against The Undertaker. Later in their match, The Dead Man chokeslammed Foley THROUGH the cage and onto a steel chair.

That moved caused Foley to lose a tooth, that somehow ended up in his nose.
WWE
The fun didn't stop there for Foley. He was later chokeslammed onto a bag of thumbtacks.
 
Good God Almighty, indeed.
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters