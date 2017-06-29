These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Marshawn Lynch has always held it down for the people of Oakland.

Born and raised in the city, Lynch has given back to his hometown his entire career. Just last month at his Beast Mode store, he gave away free haircuts to any kid who brought in a report card with good grades.

Lynch is at it again this week, giving away 2,000 free water park tickets to the kids of Oakland.

Come get urs!!!! Yes Lawd!!!! pic.twitter.com/q7LE1u7lRq — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) June 29, 2017

Lynch joined the Raiders this off-season after one season of retirement.