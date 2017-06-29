Extra Mustard

Marshawn Lynch giving away 2,000 free water park tickets to kids in Oakland

Marshawn Lynch has always held it down for the people of Oakland.

Born and raised in the city, Lynch has given back to his hometown his entire career. Just last month at his Beast Mode store, he gave away free haircuts to any kid who brought in a report card with good grades.

Lynch is at it again this week, giving away 2,000 free water park tickets to the kids of Oakland.

Lynch joined the Raiders this off-season after one season of retirement. 

