Watch: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union accept challenge to sing 'Hamilton' song

Dwyane Wade's Fashion Essentials
2 hours ago

It looks like this summer's internet fad is going to be people singing "Hamilton" songs for charity.

It started with Steph and Ayesha Curry teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda to introduce the challenge to raise money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, and it's beginning to spread. The Currys nominated The Rock and Olivia Munn to get in on the fun, and Munn asked Gabrielle Union to join in.

So Gabby and husband Dwyane Wade took to Instagram Thursday to show off their pipes and promote the cause.

So maybe neither of them is going to end up on Broadway, but they are helping the 12 partner organizations raise money for "life changing services" like legal representation for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

We're still waiting to hear from The Rock and the newest nominee Kevin Hart, but if this is like any other internet challenge, we'll be flooded with videos of stars singing "Hamilton" in no time.

For better or worse.

