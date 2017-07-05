Extra Mustard

Video: Lacrosse goalie catches his counterpart napping and scores full-field goal

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Adam Ghitelman didn’t have a fun Fourth of July. The Atlanta Blaze goalie gave up 18 goals in a loss to the Denver Outlaws—none more embarrassing than the one he let in at the end of the third quarter. 

Ghitelman’s Denver counterpart, Jack Kelly, made a nice defensive play in the final seconds of the quarter, picking off an attempted pass through his crease. Kelly then heaved the ball down toward Ghitelman’s goal, where the Atlanta goalie was enjoying a drink of water, totally unaware the ball was sailing into his net. His reaction was priceless. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

To make matters worse, Major League Lacrosse awards two points for goals scored more than 16 yards away. Kelly’s goal was from 80 yards out. 

Ghitelman—who’s actually a really good goalie, having won a national championship with Virginia—ended up being pulled midway through the fourth quarter and the first-place Outlaws won 24–12. 

[via Deadspin]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters