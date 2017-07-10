Greatest sports moments in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' history

Today is a good day. HBO announced that Curb Your Enthusiasm will FINALLY return to the airwaves on Oct. 1. Larry David's legendary show has been off the air since 2011, so anticipation for new episodes is sky high.

Sports and athletes have played a fairly substantial role in many "Curb" storylines and episodes. Here's a look at those best instances.

1. "The Surrogate," Season 4, Episode 7

After discussing interracial sex with friend, Richard Lewis, Larry ends up at a urinal next to former NBA guard, Muggsy Bogues. Larry tries to sneak a peek while Bogues is doing his business, which leads to anarchy in the men's room.

2. "Mister Softee," Season 9, Episode 9

Bill Buckner not only redeems himself for making one of the most famous errors in sports history during the 1986 Mets-Red Sox World Series, but he also makes up for not catching Susie's gift to Jeff -- an autographed Mookie Wilson baseball -- by snatching a baby in mid-air.

​

3. "The Carpool Lane," Season 4, Episode 6

All Larry wants to do is get to Dodgers Stadium to watch a ballgame, but traffic is a nightmare and he can't use the carpool lane. Until he picks up a hooker.

4. "The Black Swan," Season 7, Episode 7

Larry ends up going off on a tombstone engraver who comments that Derek Jeter is overrated.

5. "Shaq," Season 2, Epsiode 8

Larry stretches his legs while sitting in the first row at a Lakers game. This becomes a problem when Shaq jogs down the floor to re-enter the game. Shaq goes down the the Lakers crowd turns on Larry.

​