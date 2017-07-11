Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: John Cena went 'undercover' on social media and it was awesome

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Many WWE fans don't fully appreciate John Cena's dry sense of humor. Hopefully this video can change their minds. The wrestler recently teamed with GQ to go "undercover" on a wide variety of websites, including Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, Wikipedia, Yahoo Answers and more, to respond to random questions and comments. The result was a very funny video in which Cena answers questions about his cargo shorts, why girls love him, if he's a buffed up alternate reality version of Bryan Cranston, his jorts, why he doesn't turn heel and much more.

The bottom line when it comes to John Cena and the WWE Universe is that you shouldn't hate, just appreciate. The guy has been around forever, done it all and is extremely entertaining.

2. You won't look at (or listen to) Joe Buck the same way after reading this story about his experience with a pot brownie.

3. This is a good reminder.

4. If you're one of the suckers who will pay $100 to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor fight, I'd really like to know how you are deciding which one to root for. Obviously, we all know about Mayweather's disgusting past, but McGregor is so far from likable based on the little I've seen of him here and there. Here is the latest example of his awful personality.

5. HBO announced yesterday that Curb Your Enthusiasm will finally return on Oct. 1. To celebrate the news, I put together this piece on the Greatest Sports Moments in Curb History.

6. Happy Anniversary, Cleveland.

7. If you need help navigating through all the deals on Amazon while celebrating Prime Day, The Verge has a solid list of the best of the best. On the flip side, Deadspin is keeping tabs on the worst deals.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: "Bret screwed Bret."

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters