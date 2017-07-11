The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Many WWE fans don't fully appreciate John Cena's dry sense of humor. Hopefully this video can change their minds. The wrestler recently teamed with GQ to go "undercover" on a wide variety of websites, including Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, Wikipedia, Yahoo Answers and more, to respond to random questions and comments. The result was a very funny video in which Cena answers questions about his cargo shorts, why girls love him, if he's a buffed up alternate reality version of Bryan Cranston, his jorts, why he doesn't turn heel and much more.

The bottom line when it comes to John Cena and the WWE Universe is that you shouldn't hate, just appreciate. The guy has been around forever, done it all and is extremely entertaining.

2. You won't look at (or listen to) Joe Buck the same way after reading this story about his experience with a pot brownie.

3. This is a good reminder.

Just a friendly reminder that, with the draft pick compensation system in 2013, the Yankees basically turned Nick Swisher into Aaron Judge. pic.twitter.com/XTGxzktgEh — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) July 11, 2017

4. If you're one of the suckers who will pay $100 to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Connor McGregor fight, I'd really like to know how you are deciding which one to root for. Obviously, we all know about Mayweather's disgusting past, but McGregor is so far from likable based on the little I've seen of him here and there. Here is the latest example of his awful personality.

5. HBO announced yesterday that Curb Your Enthusiasm will finally return on Oct. 1. To celebrate the news, I put together this piece on the Greatest Sports Moments in Curb History.

6. Happy Anniversary, Cleveland.

Three years ago today,



'I’m ready to accept the challenge. I’m coming home' – LeBron James https://t.co/Hx9mWBYA6f — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 11, 2017

7. If you need help navigating through all the deals on Amazon while celebrating Prime Day, The Verge has a solid list of the best of the best. On the flip side, Deadspin is keeping tabs on the worst deals.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: "Bret screwed Bret."

