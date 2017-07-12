Nothing good comes out of Twitter, especially if you're a professional athlete prone to rash statements. That's the case for Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who recently canned his account after getting busted for sliding into a fan's direct messages to rip him for suggesting that Houston should have traded the young infielder over the off-season to get Chris Sale.

Bleacher Report has the full story of Bregman's virtual run-in with an Astros fan by the name of Allen H., but here's the tweet that captures Bregman's very angry reply to the idea that Houston would be better off without him.

Well, to say I received some odd DMs tonight is an understatement haha. At least I know I have a no trade clause now. pic.twitter.com/qeUeKMogsd — Allen H (@AllenH83) July 10, 2017

Keep in mind that at no point did Allen tag Bregman in any of his tweets about trading him, and as far as Twitter goes, his initial tweets about dealing the former first-round pick were decidedly tame. That didn't stop Bregman, though, from going after him.

But maybe that should've put a halt to it, given how petty and sad Bregman looks in this. Dude went to the trouble of searching for his name on Twitter, finding someone who made up a trade and wasn't disparaging about it, then tried to pull the eternally lame "You've never played so you don't know anything" move. Oh, and he misspelled "fleas."

This isn't the first time that Bregman's digital mouth has written checks that he couldn't cash. Earlier this season, he made waves after tweeting (complete with yet another typo) that he wanted to "beat the s---" out of the rival Rangers a year after Texas whomped Houston to the tune of 15 wins in 19 games to take the AL West (and single-handedly kept the Astros out of the playoffs). Bregman later apologized, though no one on the Rangers seemed to care.

In better news for Bregman, his Astros are currently sitting on the AL's best record at 60–29, have a whopping 16 1/2-game lead in the division and are almost assured a playoff spot. But the 23-year-old third baseman is probably better off keeping his thoughts to himself at this point and following the sage advice of sportswriter Erik Malinowski:

1. don't tweet — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) August 14, 2014

Better luck on Instagram, Alex.