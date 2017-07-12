Extra Mustard

Astros rookie Alex Bregman deletes Twitter account after DM argument with fan

Jon Tayler
31 minutes ago

Nothing good comes out of Twitter, especially if you're a professional athlete prone to rash statements. That's the case for Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who recently canned his account after getting busted for sliding into a fan's direct messages to rip him for suggesting that Houston should have traded the young infielder over the off-season to get Chris Sale.

Bleacher Report has the full story of Bregman's virtual run-in with an Astros fan by the name of Allen H., but here's the tweet that captures Bregman's very angry reply to the idea that Houston would be better off without him.

Keep in mind that at no point did Allen tag Bregman in any of his tweets about trading him, and as far as Twitter goes, his initial tweets about dealing the former first-round pick were decidedly tame. That didn't stop Bregman, though, from going after him.

But maybe that should've put a halt to it, given how petty and sad Bregman looks in this. Dude went to the trouble of searching for his name on Twitter, finding someone who made up a trade and wasn't disparaging about it, then tried to pull the eternally lame "You've never played so you don't know anything" move. Oh, and he misspelled "fleas."

This isn't the first time that Bregman's digital mouth has written checks that he couldn't cash. Earlier this season, he made waves after tweeting (complete with yet another typo) that he wanted to "beat the s---" out of the rival Rangers a year after Texas whomped Houston to the tune of 15 wins in 19 games to take the AL West (and single-handedly kept the Astros out of the playoffs). Bregman later apologized, though no one on the Rangers seemed to care.

In better news for Bregman, his Astros are currently sitting on the AL's best record at 60–29, have a whopping 16 1/2-game lead in the division and are almost assured a playoff spot. But the 23-year-old third baseman is probably better off keeping his thoughts to himself at this point and following the sage advice of sportswriter Erik Malinowski:

Better luck on Instagram, Alex.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters