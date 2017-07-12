Extra Mustard

Serena Williams says she tried to deposit her first $1 million check at her bank's drive-thru

0:41 | Tennis
Sam Querrey upsets No. 1 and defending champ Andy Murray at Wimbledon

by Mahita Gajanan

 

Although Serena Williams is one of the world’s highest paid athletes, the tennis star has never let money get in the way of her career.

“I’ve actually never played for money — I just thought you would go out there and hold a trophy,” Williams told sports business manager Maverick Carter on the personal finance video series Kneading Dough. “Not once did I think about a check.”

In fact, Williams was so unconcerned about how much she earned that she tried to deposit her first million-dollar check into her account using a bank’s drive-thru, Business Insider reports.

“I never touched [the money] — just put it in the bank,” she said. “And I remember I went through the drive-thru to deposit my check, and then they were like, ‘I think you need to come in for this,’ and so I ended up going inside.”

Williams, who earned $27 million last year and is the highest-paid female athlete in the world, said her parents raised her with a good sense of financial security.

“Looking back, I’m like, we lived in a two-bedroom house with seven people,” she said. “I don’t know how my parents were able to make me feel that way, but they did, and that was something really special.”

This story originally appeared on Time.com

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters