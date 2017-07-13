Extra Mustard

Auburn fan shows up at SEC Media Days with 'painted' dog

The Southeastern Conference media days are underway this week from Hoover, Alabama which means you are going to get lots of coachspeak, interviews from players repeating the coachspeak and fans coming out of the woodwork to show how much they love their team.

Which brings us to a Auburn fan Ron Samford who showed up to the media day on Thursday with his dog. The dog is a maltese whose name is Tiger Jake.

No big deal, right?

Except he "painted" Jake blue, orange and black to look like....you guessed it, an Auburn tiger.

Samford explained that the colorful paint job is harmless.

"It's not paint. It's hair dye," said Sanford said to AL.com. "We've done this for two years. He gets it done every six weeks."

It would have been more impressive if Samford showed up with a real tiger.

