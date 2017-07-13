J.J. Watt takes shot at Big Baller Brand, ZO2s

J.J Watt will be releasing his second signature shoe on Friday with Reebok, and he wants people to know just how affordable the shoes will be.

400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective.



Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

If it wasn't already obvious that Watt wanted to take a jab at the Big Baller Brand and the ZO2 sneakers, he made sure to drive home his point.

And I actually wear them. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

Well, I guess we know somebody who will not be rocking BBB gear any time soon.

Lonzo Ball took everyone off guard Wednesday when he wore Nikes instead of his own signature shoe for the Los Angeles Lakers Sumer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers, instead opting to wear Nike's Kobe A.D.s.

The price point of the ZO2s has been a conversation topic ever since it was revealed they would be selling for $495 in May, but now that Lonzo has already switched shoes just three games into the Summer League, it's raising even more concerns about how functional the shoes will be for playing basketball.

LaVar Ball has been able to generate plenty of buzz in his effort to create a brand for his family, but it seems like Watt is more focused on affordability than popularity.

He already gave away a pair of his JJ II earlier this week to a someone who said that Nikes fall apart.

Wish I wasn't a broke college kid or else I would definitely be getting me some @JJWatt honestly probably wouldn't fall apart like NIKE's https://t.co/WLIuK1ti5H — Gavin Winters (@gavin_winters) July 12, 2017

We've all been there (yeah, even on scholarship I was on the Ramen diet a time or two). I got you Gavin, DM me your address. https://t.co/GudUgGrwbp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 12, 2017

While Watt is catering to "broke college" kids, LaVar is only concerned with the Big Ballers.