J.J. Watt takes shot at Big Baller Brand, ZO2s

1:02 | NBA
Lonzo Ball dominates while wearing Nike at Summer League
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

J.J Watt will be releasing his second signature shoe on Friday with Reebok, and he wants people to know just how affordable the shoes will be.

If it wasn't already obvious that Watt wanted to take a jab at the Big Baller Brand and the ZO2 sneakers, he made sure to drive home his point.

Well, I guess we know somebody who will not be rocking BBB gear any time soon.

Lonzo Ball took everyone off guard Wednesday when he wore Nikes instead of his own signature shoe for the Los Angeles Lakers Sumer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers, instead opting to wear Nike's Kobe A.D.s.

NBA
Lonzo Ball not negotiating shoe deal with Nike despite wearing Kobes at summer league

The price point of the ZO2s has been a conversation topic ever since it was revealed they would be selling for $495 in May, but now that Lonzo has already switched shoes just three games into the Summer League, it's raising even more concerns about how functional the shoes will be for playing basketball.

LaVar Ball has been able to generate plenty of buzz in his effort to create a brand for his family, but it seems like Watt is more focused on affordability than popularity.

He already gave away a pair of his JJ II earlier this week to a someone who said that Nikes fall apart.

While Watt is catering to "broke college" kids, LaVar is only concerned with the Big Ballers.

