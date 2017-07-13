WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who appears in the upcoming movie, Armed Response, out on Aug. 4, appeared on SI.com's Off The Board podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

You can listen and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on SoundCloud. Rollins joins the show at the 34-minute mark.

Here are some highlight of his appearance:

On his daily diet while on the road traveling for the WWE: "Breakfast for me is usually some sort of omelette with some meat and veggies and potatoes and some good coffee. Then I’ll usually do that into a workout and I’ll follow my workout with a shake, which is mostly protein and a little carb. Usually my next two or three meals when I’m on the road are all Chipotle. ... Usually I get a bowl from Chipotle with rice and veggies and some meat and gotta get some guac on there because that’s the best part. I don’t need extra. They’re usually pretty good with loading me up. I’ll do two or three of those bowls and then I’ll have another shake after my match. If I have a long drive after, maybe I’ll stop and get a little snack here and there. But those are my usual days on the road as far as food is concerned."

On causing a Twitter stir by saying he'd like to face The Rock at WrestleMania next year: "I think everyone respects Rock He’s obviously been in our industry his entire life in some form or fashion. He’s a guy that works really hard and most of our performers can appreciate that one way or another, whether it’s in the movie industry or our industry. He’s a legend, Hall of Famer, dude who’s paved the way for generations of us to be pro wrestlers, so I think it’s really cool for me when he comes back and being able to work with him in any capacity."

On how he felt when Vince McMahon told him he'd be winning the title at WrestleMania 31: "Well, that’s now exactly how it went down. I don’t know how people imagined it, but I reacted with excitement and a sense of responsibility knowing I was gonna be the guy leaving WrestleMania with the WWE world heavyweight championship and I was gonna be responsible moving forward for filling arenas. For me, it was a great honor and great distinction and something that I’m super proud of, but it wasn’t like all of a sudden they sat down and told me this is what was gonna happen. It was a longer story than that."

On when he found out he would be winning the belt at WrestleMania 31: "Halfway through the show."

On whether it's tough for WWE superstars to tweet about Donald Trump since Linda McMahon is in his cabinet: "It’s not anything that’s ever been addressed or discussed. The guys who want to make political statements, seem to do so and the guys who want to stay away from it don’t say anything. It honestly hasn’t been brought up privately or publicly at all."

On acting and his film, Armed Response: "I enjoyed the process. It was a lot different than what I do on a weekly basis, so it was cool to A) be in one place for a month; that’s unusual and B) just to see how movies are made and how it all gets done. Now that we’re almost to the release date and I’ve seen the finished product, it’s very cool and rewarding to know we put in a lot of work on it, a lot of hours. It’s definitely something I would welcome the opportunity to do more of. It’s just, who knows if they’ll be there or not."