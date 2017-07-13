Extra Mustard

This is the only Skip Bayless video you should ever watch

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

We here at Extra Mustard would never, ever encourage you to knowingly watch a Skip Bayless video since they are all awful.

However, we need to make an exception in this one instance because a creative genius with excellent video skills put together the clip above showing the FS1 hot taker debating the merits of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As you'll see, Bayless flawlessly argues both sides of the case, which isn't difficult when your job is to just say things that will get a reaction from people, regardless of if you believe it to be true.

If you can stomach it, sit back, relax and hit play on the video and watch the magic.

