1. My brand new podcast, "Off The Board," is now live and on the World Wide Web for your listening pleasure. In Episode 1, my colleague, Richard Deitsch joined the show to talk about a slew of media news including: Katie Nolan future, the state of FS1, the reason ESPN has lost subscribers, Barstool Sports possibly teaming with FS1 and much more. The second third of the podcast features an interview with WWE superstar, Seth Rollins, who talks about The Rock, what happened when he won the title at Wrestlemania 31 and more. You can listen below or download (and subscribe, PRETTY PLEASE) the podcast on iTunes or on SoundCloud.

2. Game of Thrones returns to HBO this Sunday. Eagles defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion and great Twitter follow, Chris Long, wrote this great piece about the show's legacy, it's best characters and much more.

3. The latest installment of "Bad Lip Reading" features Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

4. SI.com's Justin Barrasso has many juicy details on the battle between Matt and Jeff Hardy and Impact Wrestling for the Hardy's "Broken" gimmick, which the team would like to use in the WWE.

5. Joel Embiid was fined for saying, "F--K LaVar Ball," on Instagram, but the Sixers big man stands by his comment.

Joel Embiid says that he's "gotta chill on the [cursing]," but is glad he made his LaVar Ball comments b/c "everyone was thinking [it]": pic.twitter.com/PmuN2T2Rvs — avery yang (@avery_yang) July 13, 2017

6. Never, ever believe anything you see at the ESPYs.

For those interested, I'm told Kevin Durant was in on the Peyton Manning gymanistic team roast at #ESPYS2017. KD played his part well. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 13, 2017

7. I'd like to clear up a couple of things regarding what I wrote yesterday about WFAN radio host, Mike Francesa. I said that Mike had lost the June ratings book to ESPN Radio for the first time ever in June. That ratings battle, according to SportsRadioPod.com, was a 5.2 for ESPN and a 5.1 for Francesa from 3 p.m. to 6:30, so it's not like Mike got walloped by the competition. It should also be noted that for the entire Spring ratings book, Francesa easily topped ESPN Radio, 5.7 to 4.9.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since we mentioned Matt Hardy, let's remember the time he made a "surprise" appearance on Monday Night Raw to confront Edge and Lita about having an affair while Matt dated Lita.

