Questionable block-in-back penalty costs CFL fan $1 million

As if sports fans need another reason to hate referees, we bring you the tale of a Winnipeg woman who missed out on a $1 million payout thanks to a very controversial call.

When the Toronto Argonauts' Martese Jackson ran back a kickoff 109-yards against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, Karen Kuldys thought she was about to become a millionaire.

Kuldys was entered in a supermarket contest that would pay one contestant a million dollars if two touchdowns were scored on kickoff returns in the same game.

A Blue Bombers player had returned a kick for a TD earlier, so when Jackson was heading to the end zone, Kuldys thought she was about to cash in. Unfortunately for her, the refs threw a flag on the play for a block-in-the-back penalty. Take a look.

Probably a penalty, but probably didn't have to be called, either.

Don't completely weep for Kuldys. Back in 2007, she hit the lottery and won $675,000.