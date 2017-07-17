Extra Mustard

It's David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Connor Grossman
2 hours ago

On this day in 1952, a legend was born. That legend would became famous for driving an electronic car, running on the beach in slow motion and becoming a musical icon in Germany. That's right, today is David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos. 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hasselhoff the Equestrian poses in Los Angeles during a 1978 photo shoot. Why he's not wearing a shirt is a question we can not answer.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Dyan cannon needed a big draw for the 1984 Big Brother-Big Sister Bowling Benefit​, and Hasselhoff delivered.

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Hoff shows off The Legs during a 1986 tennis match.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Hasselhoff was a fixture on the '80s charity game circuit, appearing at the 1988 Teamm House event. No word on whether Coke paid for the product placement.

AP
When Bill Clinton needs the advice of a foreign relations expert, he turns to The Hoff, as he did in this 1995 jog.
Getty Images

Over the past few years, Hasselhoff has been doing the 'celebrity fan' thing, including appearances at a NFL game in Wembley Stadium and a Clippers-Thunders game in L.A.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Hasselhoff will always be an entertainer, as evident in this Baywatch-inspired performance at the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament in April 2016.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters