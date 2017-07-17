These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

On this day in 1952, a legend was born. That legend would became famous for driving an electronic car, running on the beach in slow motion and becoming a musical icon in Germany. That's right, today is David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hasselhoff the Equestrian poses in Los Angeles during a 1978 photo shoot. Why he's not wearing a shirt is a question we can not answer.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Dyan cannon needed a big draw for the 1984 Big Brother-Big Sister Bowling Benefit​, and Hasselhoff delivered.

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Hoff shows off The Legs during a 1986 tennis match.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Hasselhoff was a fixture on the '80s charity game circuit, appearing at the 1988 Teamm House event. No word on whether Coke paid for the product placement.

AP

When Bill Clinton needs the advice of a foreign relations expert, he turns to The Hoff, as he did in this 1995 jog.

Getty Images

Over the past few years, Hasselhoff has been doing the 'celebrity fan' thing, including appearances at a NFL game in Wembley Stadium and a Clippers-Thunders game in L.A.

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images

Hasselhoff will always be an entertainer, as evident in this Baywatch-inspired performance at the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament in April 2016.