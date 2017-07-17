It's David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos
On this day in 1952, a legend was born. That legend would became famous for driving an electronic car, running on the beach in slow motion and becoming a musical icon in Germany. That's right, today is David Hasselhoff's 65th birthday and we're celebrating with his best sports photos.
Hasselhoff the Equestrian poses in Los Angeles during a 1978 photo shoot. Why he's not wearing a shirt is a question we can not answer.
Dyan cannon needed a big draw for the 1984 Big Brother-Big Sister Bowling Benefit, and Hasselhoff delivered.
The Hoff shows off The Legs during a 1986 tennis match.
Hasselhoff was a fixture on the '80s charity game circuit, appearing at the 1988 Teamm House event. No word on whether Coke paid for the product placement.
Over the past few years, Hasselhoff has been doing the 'celebrity fan' thing, including appearances at a NFL game in Wembley Stadium and a Clippers-Thunders game in L.A.
Hasselhoff will always be an entertainer, as evident in this Baywatch-inspired performance at the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens tournament in April 2016.