Whoever stole Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's dog: Give it back, you jerk
Today's entry in "The world is a horrible place full of horrible people" comes courtesy Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead, who took to Instagram late last night to share a terribly sad and enraging story: His dog has been kidnapped.
I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz's whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately. 💔 #repost
Whitehead, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2015, has owned the appropriately named Blitz since May; here he is looking adorable in a Cowboys jersey, and here he is tottering about in some kind of Batman outfit. But according to Whitehead's most recent Instagram post, Blitz was stolen from his house a week ago, and since then, the apparent dognapper has been calling and demanding ransom in exchange for the poor pup.
Anyone with any info about Whitehead's dog is encouraged to reach out to him, but I'll just say this: Whoever stole Blitz is a damn monster. Give the dog back, you soulless creep.