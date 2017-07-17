There is a major name on the free agent market in professional wrestling, and Sports Illustrated has learned that WWE and GFW/Impact are negotiating with Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio, 42, is currently seen on El Rey’s Lucha Underground. He is signed through the end of the third season, which is set to air in September, and would then be free to work with any company after his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

• Vince McMahon made decision to cancel Talking Smack

There is strong incentive for both companies to make Mysterio an offer he cannot refuse. WWE needs a big Latino star, as well as a great ambassador to Latin America. GFW/Impact is very motivated to move away from Alberto El Patron and generate some positive headlines by inking the legendary Mysterio.

WWE also holds an edge with its state-of-the-art Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Mysterio’s son, Dominick, is pursuing a career in pro wrestling, and could benefit from the opportunity to train at WWE’s PC.

The possibility also looms that Lucha Underground will swoop in with an offer to retain Mysterio, yet El Rey has yet to announce a fourth season for the show.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.