This kid's reaction to Charlie Blackmon is the best thing you'll see today
Meet Charlie Blackmon's biggest fan.
Sure, he still eats his meals in a high chair, but this 2-year-old can't help but show his love for the Rockies' slugger.
Just look at how young Tommy reacted when Blackmon was introduced at the All-Star Game last week.
@spillygoat19 You need to check this 2 year olds reaction to Blackmon being introduced at the All Star Game. Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/pWqcY4bJJk— brandon guthrie (@brandonguthrie) July 17, 2017
It's good to see there are still young people who care about baseball.
Hat Tip: Deadspin.