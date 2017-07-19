Find out MLB players' favorite cereal, ideal sandwich and more

Meet Charlie Blackmon's biggest fan.

Sure, he still eats his meals in a high chair, but this 2-year-old can't help but show his love for the Rockies' slugger.

Just look at how young Tommy reacted when Blackmon was introduced at the All-Star Game last week.

@spillygoat19 You need to check this 2 year olds reaction to Blackmon being introduced at the All Star Game. Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/pWqcY4bJJk — brandon guthrie (@brandonguthrie) July 17, 2017

It's good to see there are still young people who care about baseball.

Hat Tip: Deadspin.