Meet Charlie Blackmon's biggest fan.

Sure, he still eats his meals in a high chair, but this 2-year-old can't help but show his love for the Rockies' slugger. 

Just look at how young Tommy reacted when Blackmon was introduced at the All-Star Game last week.

It's good to see there are still young people who care about baseball.

Hat Tip: Deadspin.

