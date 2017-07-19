Extra Mustard

WWE fans not surprised Shane McMahon survived helicopter crash landing

2:32 | Extra Mustard
Finn Balor: Conor McGregor is a 'natural fit' for WWE
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

A helicopter carrying WWE's Shane McMahon made a crash landing into the ocean on Wednesday. McMahon was rescued and came away from the incident without any injuries. As crazy as this story sounds, many WWE fans were completely unfazed by it thanks to Shane's propensity for taking ridiculous bumps and always putting his body on the line.

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

The WWE Universe made it very clear on Twitter that the ocean and a helicopter crash landing were no match whatsoever for the man affectionately known as "Shane-O-Mac."

We can't wait for Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live to see how the WWE works Shane's crash into a storyliner.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters