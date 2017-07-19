A helicopter carrying WWE's Shane McMahon made a crash landing into the ocean on Wednesday. McMahon was rescued and came away from the incident without any injuries. As crazy as this story sounds, many WWE fans were completely unfazed by it thanks to Shane's propensity for taking ridiculous bumps and always putting his body on the line.

The WWE Universe made it very clear on Twitter that the ocean and a helicopter crash landing were no match whatsoever for the man affectionately known as "Shane-O-Mac."

Shane McMahon no selling the helicopter bump because he goes coast to coast so NBD pic.twitter.com/wvAM1H42NQ — Paul (@PeckhamArtisan) July 19, 2017

Walking away from the helicopter like pic.twitter.com/5H0RnZ2MKS — RollinsIsRolling (@LouisandRollins) July 19, 2017

Can anything actually kill @shanemcmahon? The dude falls off things for fun and walks away like he's the bloody Terminator or something! XD pic.twitter.com/81nebjbEDu — That Gooner Rabbit (@KinshukaLucrin) July 19, 2017

Footage of @shanemcmahon vs the ocean earler today pic.twitter.com/XdzxRx6z3G — J. Lunsford (@JLunsford864) July 19, 2017

Bathi Shane McMahon survived a Hell in A Cell jump from the top so a plane crash is nothing. pic.twitter.com/f6KTjjqgT7 — TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) July 19, 2017

Death fears Shane McMahon.. — 🌺 Natty (@Natty_Ovo) July 19, 2017

Knew he was immortal pic.twitter.com/GtieFO7FHb — Justin (@baruchasian) July 19, 2017

Of course Shane-O Mac survived a fall from a helicopter. Was there any doubt? https://t.co/HX0M6aICEM — Mike (@mikeag96) July 19, 2017

I've seen Shane O'mac survive much more dangerous things in the ring than a measly helicopter crash in the ocean. https://t.co/RlVvxhRgb3 — Aegon the Conqueror (@JTrueStayTrue) July 19, 2017

His reaction is like obviously you aren't familiar with my work? pic.twitter.com/QDrJVJv0yA — Tommy Walter (@MrTommyWalter) July 19, 2017

Shane continues to be indestructible. — NotDarrenRovell (@NotDRovell) July 19, 2017

Steve Blackman did worse to him. https://t.co/xKtgG1Z87h — Keith Ó Gealbháin (@KeithGalvin) July 19, 2017

Hopefully his response looked something like this. pic.twitter.com/pnhGfqCez9 — Jake Weaver (@jmweaver785) July 19, 2017

In fairness, it's probably only like the seventh highest fall he's taken. — Will (@HeyMyNameIsWill) July 19, 2017

1) Shane-O-Mac is always putting his body on the line.



2) He should have done the money "Shane-O-Mac shuffle" to that question. https://t.co/Mpi05cJefU — LaMar Gafford (@lamargafford) July 19, 2017

Shane O'Mac is literally indestructible. https://t.co/osSCvpdiqe — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) July 19, 2017

Man, Shane McMahon survives everything. A 50-foot fall off of scaffolding, a 20-foot drop from a cage, being suplexed to real glass... https://t.co/8WQ28CYsn4 — Braves! (ATL 40-41) (@primetime2832) July 19, 2017

I don't know much about wrestling but I'm reasonably sure not even they could fake this. https://t.co/QBj3BV07Vh — Dan J. Glickman (@DanJGlickman) July 19, 2017

Shane is taking this risk taker gimmick of his too far IMHO. — Ken Raining (@deliasdad) July 19, 2017

Reminds me of the time Vince McMahon escaped that exploding Limo. McMahons have 9 lives! — JP ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) July 19, 2017

We can't wait for Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live to see how the WWE works Shane's crash into a storyliner.