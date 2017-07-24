Extra Mustard

Evan Longoria Is Like So Many 'Game of Thrones' Fans on Mondays

3:48 | MLB
MLB Trade Deadline: Buyers and Sellers
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Like millions of others, Evan Longoria is a big Game of Thrones fans and can't get enough of the HBO smash hit that returned for Season 7 last Sunday.

What house are you with? #winterishere #Longclaw #HouseLongo

A post shared by evan longoria (@evan.longoria3) on

Unfortunately for the Rays third baseman, he has not watched last night's episode yet. He told SI.com that after yesterday's Rays game, his family went out to dinner and by the got home and his kids fell asleep, he and his wife were too tired to consume the latest GoT

Any viewer of a popular episodic television show knows the anxiety and stress that takes over your life as you avoid spoilers so you can go in fresh.

Longoria is no different, and he's taking precautions so that his Tampa Bay teammates don't ruin the episode for him.

Couldn't watch the show last night so I have to make sure no one at the yard gives me unwanted updates! #gots7 @hbo

A post shared by evan longoria (@evan.longoria3) on

Longoria said his plan is to watch the episode after tonight's game. We wish him well in avoiding spoilers.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters