1. NFL training camps are opening up all over the league this week. July is almost over, which means we'll only have to endure one of month of agonizing month until the gridiron is back in our lives each and every Sunday.

Back to Football tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/imNuFRIyAh — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 25, 2017

This is the perfect time to do some very early scouting on which team totals seems like good investments for the 2017 season. Here are seven plays I like at this time. Obviously, these are not the final wagers I'll be making. I'll post the definitive list a couple of days before the season starts, but these are the leaders in the clubhouse as training camps begin.

Bills over 6 (-150): No more Rex Ryan is an automatic upgrade for this team. Two games against the Jets helps a lot, too.

Panthers over 8.5 (-175): This is nothing more than a bounce-back pick after Carolina won just six games last season.

Cowboys over 9 (-125): Everything broke right for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott last year, but they were rookies. They're only going to get better.

Texans under 8.5 (-125): Sure, the trainwreck known as Brock Osweiler is gone, but their still left with either Tom Savage or a rookie (DeShaun Watson) as their starting quarterback. They basically didn't add anything on the offseason while losing a few players on defense. Oh, and Bill O'Brien is also a terrible in-game coach.

Rams over 5.5 (+110): They won four games last year with Jeff Fisher. I have to believe they can get two more wins this season with Jared Goff now in his second year and defensive wizard, Wade Phillips, in as the new coordinator.

Jets under 4.5 (-200): The Jets won't win three games this season, let alone five. This is a completely talentless team for the most part. The juice is absurd here, but lay it and cash in. This one is the biggest lock of all.

Buccaneers over 8.5 (-130): Love the addition of DeSean Jackson, who gives Jameis Winson another weapon.

Agree or disagree with any of these picks? What is your over/under lock this season? Hit me up on Twitter and let me know.

2. I'm not sure why people would believe Stephen A. Smith's report that Lebron wanted to "kick Kyrie Irving's ass," but that report got back to the King and he repsonded today on Twitter.

3. Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe hit one of the longest home runs of the season last night.

4. John Cena and Roman Reigns got into a Twitter beef yesterday and hopefully this is all a work that leads to a match because the WWE fans who think it's cool to boo both of these guys would lose their minds.

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Pride...always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for... #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017

Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

5. In honor of Michael Phelps vs. a fake shark, here are 10 of TV's most-hyped one-off special disappointments.

6. The latest thing millennials are killing: beer.

7. Words can't describe how much I need this.

You can take a seat anywhere with this wearable chair pic.twitter.com/ZfSGto7X9K — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 24, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: On my latest podcast with Something To Wrestle With host, Conrad Thompson, we talked about how the WWE could never go back to the "Attitude Era" in this current climate of political correctness. This classic Val Venis promo definitely would not make air today.

