Julio Jones had an expensive day of fun in the sun on Tuesday.

Jones took a jet ski out on a lake near Falcons camp and got tossed into the water when he ran across a boat’s wake. In the process, one of his diamond earrings popped out of his ear and sunk to the bottom of the man-made lake. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the massive rock was worth about $100,000.

Jones then hired a pair of scuba divers to descend into the murky depths and attempt to retrieve the earring. Atlanta TV station WXIA had a camera crew on hand to document the recovery efforts.

The salvage mission didn’t go as Jones was hoping, though. The divers encountered pitch-black conditions, a soft lake bed and a forest of submerged trees, which all made it impossible to find the missing diamond.

WXIA

“It’s down in crevasses and nooks and crannies,” diver Richard Pickering said. “It’s impossible—absolutely impossible.”

Jones, who has been hampered by lingering foot issues, said he’s just happy he didn’t get hurt. He still probably would have liked to get the earring back, though. Maybe next time he’ll heed Chad Johnson’s advice.

Claire's $9, it all shines the same when the light hits it. https://t.co/ks1L5R4d0V — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 26, 2017

If you want to make $100,000, get a scuba tank and head to Lake Lanier northeast of Atlanta.