Life can be complicated. In this age of constant stimulation and instant gratification, moments of pure, unadulterated joy are way too few and far between.

Sometimes, all you need is a little inspiration to remind you that life is good and sports are fun. Just a few minutes ago I was sitting at my desk, scrolling Twitter on a nondescript Wednesday afternoon. Then I saw this video and man-oh-man I'm so happy.

The kid's stance didn't exactly convey confidence, and he looked genuinely freaked out when the ball headed in the general direction of his head. But sure enough, he got the leather up in time and made the play. Based on his reaction, you've gotta think this doesn't happen too often. But hey, better lucky than good.

(H/T to r/baseball)