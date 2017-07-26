Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

There is at one NFL veteran who is excited for training camp.

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was apparently so pumped up for the start of camp that he slept overnight on the floor next to his locker.

So @MartysaurusRex apparently slept on the floor next to his locker last night. Someone's ready to get going. pic.twitter.com/zRii29ONMW — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) July 26, 2017

The Packers begin their training camp at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin this week.

Bennett, 30, will be entering his first season with Green Bay after previous stints with the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, and Patriots.

Last season, in his one and only campaign with New England, he caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Pats to the Super Bowl championship.