Extra Mustard

Martellus Bennett Slept on Floor Next to Locker Before Packers Training Camp Opens

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

There is at one NFL veteran who is excited for training camp.

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett was apparently so pumped up for the start of camp that he slept overnight on the floor next to his locker.

The Packers begin their training camp at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin this week.

Bennett, 30, will be entering his first season with Green Bay after previous stints with the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, and Patriots.

Last season, in his one and only campaign with New England, he caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Pats to the Super Bowl championship.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters