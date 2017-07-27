To say Antonio Brown's arrival at Steelers camp on Thursday was flashy would be a gross understatement.

The wideout showed up to Saint Vincent College in a vintage-looking Rolls Royce being driven by a chauffeur.

Antonio Brown bringing the show to training camp, classic style. pic.twitter.com/GQGcIwEDxi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

Antonio Brown arrives pic.twitter.com/r6BuNgQ6wV — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 27, 2017

Someone should ask if he picked up any Grey Poupon along route 30?! #SteelersCamp #AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/OB6soGgD2g — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) July 27, 2017

Life is good when you have a $73-million contract.