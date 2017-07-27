It Will Be Hard To Top Antonio Brown's Training Camp Arrival
To say Antonio Brown's arrival at Steelers camp on Thursday was flashy would be a gross understatement.
The wideout showed up to Saint Vincent College in a vintage-looking Rolls Royce being driven by a chauffeur.
Antonio Brown bringing the show to training camp, classic style. pic.twitter.com/GQGcIwEDxi— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017
Antonio Brown arrives pic.twitter.com/r6BuNgQ6wV— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 27, 2017
Someone should ask if he picked up any Grey Poupon along route 30?! #SteelersCamp #AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/OB6soGgD2g— Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) July 27, 2017
Life is good when you have a $73-million contract.