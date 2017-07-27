The NFL Is Starting to Realize It Can't Continue Being 'No Fun League'

"Cam Newton Outfit Watch: 2017 Edition" is officially on.

The always dapper Panthers quarterback, who never hesitates to take a fashion risk, went for a super causal look on the first day of camp Thursday, sporting a white T-shirt, short shorts that looked a couple of sizes too small and a straw hat.

One change to Newton's appearance this season is just a touch of blonde in his beard.

Cam Newton Speaks at training camp! pic.twitter.com/kpbB2Os7s0 — Dick Cox (@coachescorner43) July 27, 2017

The important question now is whether Newton packed his romper for camp.