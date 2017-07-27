It was short shorts for Cam Newton on the first day of camp
"Cam Newton Outfit Watch: 2017 Edition" is officially on.
The always dapper Panthers quarterback, who never hesitates to take a fashion risk, went for a super causal look on the first day of camp Thursday, sporting a white T-shirt, short shorts that looked a couple of sizes too small and a straw hat.
Cam Newton wins the day. @gmfb @Nate13Burleson @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/DMq71YkAjV— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 27, 2017
One change to Newton's appearance this season is just a touch of blonde in his beard.
Cam Newton Speaks at training camp! pic.twitter.com/kpbB2Os7s0— Dick Cox (@coachescorner43) July 27, 2017
The important question now is whether Newton packed his romper for camp.