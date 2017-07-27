Phil Simms Jumps Into Breakdance Battle While Holding Boombox
CBS Sports NFL analyst Phil Simms is known for many things (being annoying, talking too much, confusing viewers), but one of them certainly isn't being a breakdancing fan.
During filming of a promotion for the upcoming season of "The NFL Today," Simms and the rest of his colleagues showed up to Times Square in midtown Manhattan, where there happened to be a breakdancing battle.
Of course, Simms had to get involved, saying to breakdancers, “Let’s show you what I got!”
Our NFL Today guys went to Times Square for a promo shoot...ended up in a breakdance battle with Phil Simms on the boombox. pic.twitter.com/qMPnbtBFqu— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 26, 2017
Then Simms, who was replaced by Tony Romo as the network's No. 1 analyst, and new analyst Nate Burleson decided to jump in the fray and then next thing you know, Simms is seen holding a boombox.
You can just about guess how well his "dance moves" went over.
Check out the video to see Simms embarrass himself once again without a care in the world.