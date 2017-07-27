CBS Sports NFL analyst Phil Simms is known for many things (being annoying, talking too much, confusing viewers), but one of them certainly isn't being a breakdancing fan.

During filming of a promotion for the upcoming season of "The NFL Today," Simms and the rest of his colleagues showed up to Times Square in midtown Manhattan, where there happened to be a breakdancing battle.

Of course, Simms had to get involved, saying to breakdancers, “Let’s show you what I got!”

Our NFL Today guys went to Times Square for a promo shoot...ended up in a breakdance battle with Phil Simms on the boombox. pic.twitter.com/qMPnbtBFqu — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) July 26, 2017

Then Simms, who was replaced by Tony Romo as the network's No. 1 analyst, and new analyst Nate Burleson decided to jump in the fray and then next thing you know, Simms is seen holding a boombox.

You can just about guess how well his "dance moves" went over.

Check out the video to see Simms embarrass himself once again without a care in the world.