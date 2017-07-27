1. It's easier for an athlete or celebrity to give money instead of time, but Stephen Curry recently gave his time, which created a very special moment. The backstory: Navy vet Timothy Birckhead, 34, was diagnosed with hereditary neuropathy, a progressive incurable disease which affects the sensory and motor nerves. Daytime talk show, The View teamed up with Home for our Troops and Home Depot to surprise Birckhead, who is in a wheelchair, by remodeling his entire house so that it would accommodate his needs. But that wasn't all.

The View got Birckhead's favorite athlete, Stephen Curry to join in on in the big day of the reveal. Curry hid in one of the bathrooms until host Whoopi Goldberg let him out, which stunned Birckhead and his mother. The look on their faces say it all. You should watch the full six-minute clip above, but if you just want to see Curry pull off the surprise, fast forward to the four-minute mark.

2. I'm not breaking any news by saying Giancarlo Stanton is a beast, but just look at where this pitch was before he demolished it for his Major League leading 33rd home run last night.

Allow the @MLB home run leader to reintroduce himself. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

3. The Dodgers had yet another ridiculous comeback walkoff win last night after erasing a 5-0 deficit against the Twins, and Justin Turner absolutely loved his postgame Gatorade bath.

Thank you @yasielpuig for the best shower in baseball!!! @Dodgers Win!!!! A post shared by Justin Turner (@redturn2) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

4. Important poll: Which story is more ridiculous: Julio Jones hiring divers to recover a $100,000 earring he lost while jet skiing or Cowboys defensive end David Irving getting his nipple ripped after his nipple ring got ripped off during practice?

5. Cornhole is a great game. Based on this information, I'm going to predict you see a lot more of it on TV.

In A18-49, Saturday's Cornhole on ESPN2 earned a larger audience than weekend's MLB on FS1 and TBS, WNBA ASG, final stage of Tour de France. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) July 26, 2017

6. It's hard to decide what was more amusing last night: Adrian Beltre moving the on-deck circle -- literally -- before getting ejected or Beltre's acting all innocent after the game when he explained his actions.

7. Larry David gave a very Larry David answer when asked yesterday why he decided to do another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premiers on Oct. 1:

"I'm not a misser. I don't really miss things, people that much, but I was missing it. I thought, yeah, what the hell. And I got tired of people asking me if the show was coming back. I couldn't get asked that question anymore and I wasn't ready to say, 'No, never.'"

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: With ESPN releasing the trailer for the upcoming 30-for-30 on Ric Flair last night, I had to give you a Nature Boy video today. Here is what might be his single best promo ever when he returned to WCW after an absence and went nuts on Eric Bischoff, saying, "You're an overbearing a--hole, that's right! You're an obnoxious, overbearing a--hole! That's right! Cut me off. Abuse of power! Abuse of power! You suck! I hate your guts! You are a liar! You're a cheat! You're a scam! You are a no-good son of a b---h! Fire me! I'm already fired! Fire me! You're already fired!"