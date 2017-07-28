Why Antonio Brown Should Lay Off Le'Veon Bell During Holdout

NFL training camp season is in full swing—by July 29 every team will have reported—which means we're going to hear a lot about players who do not show up to camp.

Those who do report often have a little fun with it. Players are generally looser in the preseason—whether in interviews or fashion choices—before the grind of the regular season starts, when players don't want to be the dreaded distraction to the team. (Shout out to Clinton Portis, who said screw "distractions" and became the in-season costume GOAT).

Here are some of our favorite fashion choices from these dog days of July.

Cam Newton goes with the fedora, white tee and boxer brief/shorts look

"Kung Fu" Gerald McCoy

Demaryius Thomas wears socks with a picture of...wait for it...Demaryius Thomas

Bald guy Lane Johnson shows up to Eagles camp with a beach blonde mullet

@JimmyKempski can you confirm that Lane Johnson became Thor over the offseason? pic.twitter.com/NfWbPcB3x4 — SneakyFootballer82 (@jvtfootball82) July 28, 2017

Suited Antonio Brown rolls up in a chauffeured Rolls-Royce

Someone should ask if he picked up any Grey Poupon along route 30?! #SteelersCamp #AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/OB6soGgD2g — Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) July 27, 2017

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman goes with the rock-solid leather vest/jorts combo

Ladies and Gentlemen, Anthony Sherman has arrived at camp. pic.twitter.com/VNdMR89Lnx — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 27, 2017

It won't be long until we get to see these fashion kings in action: the Hall of Fame game, which marks the return of NFL football, is on Aug. 3.