Photos: NFL Players Are Wearing Some Pretty Weird Stuff to Training Camp
NFL training camp season is in full swing—by July 29 every team will have reported—which means we're going to hear a lot about players who do not show up to camp.
Those who do report often have a little fun with it. Players are generally looser in the preseason—whether in interviews or fashion choices—before the grind of the regular season starts, when players don't want to be the dreaded distraction to the team. (Shout out to Clinton Portis, who said screw "distractions" and became the in-season costume GOAT).
Here are some of our favorite fashion choices from these dog days of July.
Cam Newton goes with the fedora, white tee and boxer brief/shorts look
Cam Newton wins the day. @gmfb @Nate13Burleson @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/DMq71YkAjV— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) July 27, 2017
"Kung Fu" Gerald McCoy
Kung Fu Gerald (via @DSmith_76) pic.twitter.com/CSE5016ASV— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) July 27, 2017
Demaryius Thomas wears socks with a picture of...wait for it...Demaryius Thomas
.@DemaryiusT wearing Demaryius Thomas socks. pic.twitter.com/eVSOGZmHXK— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) July 28, 2017
Bald guy Lane Johnson shows up to Eagles camp with a beach blonde mullet
@JimmyKempski can you confirm that Lane Johnson became Thor over the offseason? pic.twitter.com/NfWbPcB3x4— SneakyFootballer82 (@jvtfootball82) July 28, 2017
Suited Antonio Brown rolls up in a chauffeured Rolls-Royce
Someone should ask if he picked up any Grey Poupon along route 30?! #SteelersCamp #AntonioBrown pic.twitter.com/OB6soGgD2g— Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) July 27, 2017
Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman goes with the rock-solid leather vest/jorts combo
Ladies and Gentlemen, Anthony Sherman has arrived at camp. pic.twitter.com/VNdMR89Lnx— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 27, 2017
It won't be long until we get to see these fashion kings in action: the Hall of Fame game, which marks the return of NFL football, is on Aug. 3.