Extra Mustard

Photos: NFL Players Are Wearing Some Pretty Weird Stuff to Training Camp

2:10 | NFL
Why Antonio Brown Should Lay Off Le'Veon Bell During Holdout
Daniel Rapaport
22 minutes ago

NFL training camp season is in full swing—by July 29 every team will have reported—which means we're going to hear a lot about players who do not show up to camp. 

Those who do report often have a little fun with it. Players are generally looser in the preseason—whether in interviews or fashion choices—before the grind of the regular season starts, when players don't want to be the dreaded distraction to the team. (Shout out to Clinton Portis, who said screw "distractions" and became the in-season costume GOAT). 

NFL
Bears QB Glennon unfazed with Trubisky lurking in background

Here are some of our favorite fashion choices from these dog days of July. 

Cam Newton goes with the fedora, white tee and boxer brief/shorts look

"Kung Fu" Gerald McCoy

Demaryius Thomas wears socks with a picture of...wait for it...Demaryius Thomas

NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Wants to Be Highest-Paid NFL Player

Bald guy Lane Johnson shows up to Eagles camp with a beach blonde mullet

Suited Antonio Brown rolls up in a chauffeured Rolls-Royce 

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman goes with the rock-solid leather vest/jorts combo

It won't be long until we get to see these fashion kings in action: the Hall of Fame game, which marks the return of NFL football, is on Aug. 3. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters