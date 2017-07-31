Ever think about what Michael Jordan would look like with a full head of hair? What about a curly top? Or dreadlocks? Or a mohawk?

Well, even if you didn't, you get to see it thanks to Tyson Beck.

Beck, who does graphic design for the NBA according to his Twitter bio, took the hairstyles from young basketball players like Joel Embiid, Iman Shumpert, Myles Turner and LaMelo Ball, and put them on some of the biggest NBA stars from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The results? Just as comical as you would expect.

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • What yesterday's stars could look like If they were entering the league today pic.twitter.com/8FcJL6yLq6 — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • 2 pic.twitter.com/JbITrUvHjo — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • 3 pic.twitter.com/gEDNDZbwoz — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • 4 pic.twitter.com/EtkDR0X115 — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

Old Faces ✂️ Fresh Cuts • 5 pic.twitter.com/tYLBfyrzJi — Tyson Beck (@tysonbeckdesign) July 30, 2017

If only we got to see some of these players with James Harden's beard, or Steven Adams' mustache in addition to the blond curls and twists. Beck says he is looking to put out some more of these images Monday. Who could be next? Baron Davis? Steve Francis? Latrell Sprewell?

We'll just have to wait and find out what Beck has going on in his head.