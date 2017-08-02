Austin Jackson made the catch of the [insert period of time here]

You may have seen a better catch in your life, but no matter who you are, Austin Jackson's insane leap and home run robbery from Tuesday night at Fenway Park is going in your top 10 at least.

There are no words to describe this catch.



👏👏👏, Austin Jackson. pic.twitter.com/SzrL7AwqXK — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2017

That Indians-Red Sox game was a wild one, with both teams pulling off ninth-inning rallies and Boston winning on a walk-off home run by Christian Vazquez that even Jackson couldn't get to. But his catch will be the highlight that lives on forever.

Nobody's catching this ball, though

Goodness gracious, Joey Gallo, that ball had a family.

The Colin Kaepernick debate keeps getting stupider

The latest poorly thought out opinion comes courtesy Ray Lewis, whose advice for the former 49ers quarterback is to keep his thoughts and beliefs to himself and off the field. And hey, if anyone knows how not to be a distraction, it's definitely the guy who was accused of murdering two people.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram @iyonna_f/Instagram Iyonna Fairbanks: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsut Casting 1 10 Close expandIcon 1 10 Close

Fresh from SI Swimsuit's Open Casting Call, here's Iyonna Fairbanks, an Ohio native who made the cut for the top 15. Learn more about Iyonna here, and check out a full gallery of her best shots here.

Basketball Connect-Four looks cool as all hell

Odds and Ends

Behold, the magical (and possibly demonic) Australian ice cream sandwich that will not melt ... Airline passengers in Canada called 911 after being stuck on a plane on the tarmac for over six hours ... New Cubs catcher Alex Avila shared on thoughts on getting traded by his dad, Tigers general manager Al Avila ... Patti Smith reflects on the loss of the great Sam Shepard for the New Yorker ... Ousted White House communications director and self-fellatio expert Anthony Scaramucci apparently dropped at least $250,00 to fund an anti-bullying musical ... You can get 20% off back-to-school backpacks, travel bags, luggage and more at eBags using the code PENCIL ... Here's a fun look by the Awl at two of the best tweets ever, featuring Stephen A. Smith, Crab Rangoon and the Holocaust ... Klay Thompson's first pitch was downright sexy ... Diplo and Denny's got into a Twitter fight over a tweet about a potato.

His Rubik's Cube power level! It's over 9,000!

Shannon Sharpe is not here for Clay Travis' fool nonsense

Clay, you don't know me and I don't you. I just know ,I don't F*** with you. Don't make me lose my job. Enjoy your day. https://t.co/jAkWc59mkc — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 1, 2017

I am extremely here for Eli Manning's awful dancing

Eli Manning looks like he's at a middle school dance 😂



(👻 Thetrue26) pic.twitter.com/NSz3T6Jpe3 — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 2, 2017

David Price is extremely not here to get water thrown on him

lol at david price pic.twitter.com/zpfSezuI2k — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) August 2, 2017

Take us home, Stephen Malkmus

Email Jon (jon.tayler@simail.com) with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.