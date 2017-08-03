Extra Mustard

The Patriots Had the Stones to Send Out AFC Championship Game Tickets Already

2:59 | NFL
Peter King: 'No Question' the Patriots Are Super Bowl Favorite
Dan Gartland
29 minutes ago

The Patriots found a clever way to save on postage this season: just send season ticket holders their AFC championship game tickets already. 

New England sent out its ticket packages this year with 12 tickets: two preseason games, eight regular season and two playoff games.

Forget the Wild Card round, the Pats are planning on securing that first-round bye before hosting the divisional round and conference championship. 

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

As FTW points out, the Raiders did the very same thing this year, but it’s totally different coming from a team like Oakland. For the Raiders, it’s an optimistic gesture for team that has had a lot bad luck. For the Pats, it’s just obnoxious. (They’re totally going to make the AFC championship game, though.)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters