The Patriots Had the Stones to Send Out AFC Championship Game Tickets Already
The Patriots found a clever way to save on postage this season: just send season ticket holders their AFC championship game tickets already.
New England sent out its ticket packages this year with 12 tickets: two preseason games, eight regular season and two playoff games.
Forget the Wild Card round, the Pats are planning on securing that first-round bye before hosting the divisional round and conference championship.
Kraft sending the AFC championship tickets with the season tickets is the cockiest/best thing I've seen @stoolpresidente @FeitsBarstool pic.twitter.com/4oq29IAS1P— Connor Pratt (@PintSizePratt) August 3, 2017
As FTW points out, the Raiders did the very same thing this year, but it’s totally different coming from a team like Oakland. For the Raiders, it’s an optimistic gesture for team that has had a lot bad luck. For the Pats, it’s just obnoxious. (They’re totally going to make the AFC championship game, though.)