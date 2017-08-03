The Patriots found a clever way to save on postage this season: just send season ticket holders their AFC championship game tickets already.

New England sent out its ticket packages this year with 12 tickets: two preseason games, eight regular season and two playoff games.

Forget the Wild Card round, the Pats are planning on securing that first-round bye before hosting the divisional round and conference championship.

Kraft sending the AFC championship tickets with the season tickets is the cockiest/best thing I've seen @stoolpresidente @FeitsBarstool pic.twitter.com/4oq29IAS1P — Connor Pratt (@PintSizePratt) August 3, 2017

As FTW points out, the Raiders did the very same thing this year, but it’s totally different coming from a team like Oakland. For the Raiders, it’s an optimistic gesture for team that has had a lot bad luck. For the Pats, it’s just obnoxious. (They’re totally going to make the AFC championship game, though.)