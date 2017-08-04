#DearAndy: What Preseason Top-15 Team is Most Likely to Fall out of the Rankings Completely?

The preseason coaches poll came out yesterday, so it officially feels like college football season.

South Carolina, which enters the season unranked, released a hype video on Tuesday.

Best Chance (for) U pic.twitter.com/ym6VgkTcBc — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 1, 2017

Look familiar? That's because it's a recreation of the opening video for the second season of Netflix's "Last Chance U". South Carolina slipped in some subtle changes, most notably switching "Producers" for "Producers: NFL talent."

Special thanks to @TheCarolinaBand! The audio on this is their live audio playing on the field - they learned the actual song to shoot this! — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 1, 2017

South Carolina opens vs. NC State on Sept. 2.