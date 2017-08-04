Extra Mustard

WATCH: South Carolina Re-Creates "Last Chance U" Opening Credits

2:01 | College Football
#DearAndy: What Preseason Top-15 Team is Most Likely to Fall out of the Rankings Completely?
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

The preseason coaches poll came out yesterday, so it officially feels like college football season.

South Carolina, which enters the season unranked, released a hype video on Tuesday. 

Look familiar? That's because it's a recreation of the opening video for the second season of Netflix's "Last Chance U". South Carolina slipped in some subtle changes, most notably switching "Producers" for "Producers: NFL talent." 

South Carolina opens vs. NC State on Sept. 2.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters