WATCH: South Carolina Re-Creates "Last Chance U" Opening Credits
The preseason coaches poll came out yesterday, so it officially feels like college football season.
South Carolina, which enters the season unranked, released a hype video on Tuesday.
Best Chance (for) U pic.twitter.com/ym6VgkTcBc— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 1, 2017
Look familiar? That's because it's a recreation of the opening video for the second season of Netflix's "Last Chance U". South Carolina slipped in some subtle changes, most notably switching "Producers" for "Producers: NFL talent."
Special thanks to @TheCarolinaBand! The audio on this is their live audio playing on the field - they learned the actual song to shoot this!— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) August 1, 2017
South Carolina opens vs. NC State on Sept. 2.