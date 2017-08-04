The connection between Dodgers centerfielder Joc Pederson and Atlanta rapper Yung Joc is as obvious as it is constant. Understandably, Pederson leans into it: His Instagram handle is YungJoc650, and in his rookie season, he took his at-bats to "It's Goin' Down" off New Joc City. So with the Dodgers in Atlanta for a series against the Braves, SunTrust Park organist Matthew Kaminski figured it was time for a tribute.

Unfortunately, it's a little hard to hear Kaminski giving us "It's Goin' Down" on the organ, but Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis immediately knows what's up and even tries his hand at a line—to, uh, mixed results. Sadly, we didn't get to hear color commentator Orel Hershiser spit fire. Ah well; maybe Davis and Hershiser can drop some bars the next time the Dodgers are in the Dirty South.