Watch: Braves' Organist Plays Yung Joc for Joc Pederson, Dodgers' Joe Davis Tries To Rap Along
The connection between Dodgers centerfielder Joc Pederson and Atlanta rapper Yung Joc is as obvious as it is constant. Understandably, Pederson leans into it: His Instagram handle is YungJoc650, and in his rookie season, he took his at-bats to "It's Goin' Down" off New Joc City. So with the Dodgers in Atlanta for a series against the Braves, SunTrust Park organist Matthew Kaminski figured it was time for a tribute.
Here's @Joe_Davis praising @bravesorganist, giving a shoutout to @DieterRuehle, and rapping along to Yung Joc 😎👊😂😂😂 (h/t @nick__white9): pic.twitter.com/iV3kmS1ISz— Organist Alert (@organistalert) August 4, 2017
Unfortunately, it's a little hard to hear Kaminski giving us "It's Goin' Down" on the organ, but Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis immediately knows what's up and even tries his hand at a line—to, uh, mixed results. Sadly, we didn't get to hear color commentator Orel Hershiser spit fire. Ah well; maybe Davis and Hershiser can drop some bars the next time the Dodgers are in the Dirty South.