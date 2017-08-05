Extra Mustard

WATCH: Zion Williamson Goes 10 for 10 With James Harden Watching

Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball Face Off in AAU Game
Daniel Rapaport
33 minutes ago

A week after his bizarrely high-profile matchup with LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson put on a show for an NBA superstar.

Williamson, who is No. 2 in ESPN's class of 2018 rankings, scored 21 points on a perfect 10-for-10 from the field at the Adidas Nations Showcase in Houston. In attendance was the king of the H-Town basketball scene: James Harden. 

Williamson's performance helped lead USA Red 2018 to a 100-85 victory over USA Blue 2018. He does appear to miss a shot around the 1:30 mark, but the friendly folks at the scorer's table apparently filed that under mishandled rebound. 

While most famous for his ferocious dunks, Williamson is a well-rounded scorer with an NBA ready body and excellent touch around the rim. A South Carolina native, Williamson has offers from more than 25 colleges, including almost every classic blue blood. 

