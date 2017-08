These are the five best contracts in baseball

The announcers were a bit skeptical of Jayce Blalock's power.

Then he hit a grand slam in the Southeast Regional Tournament of the Little League World Series, and the ESPN crew became believers in the kid from Georgia.

'He can hit it in the trees.'

Right on cue. pic.twitter.com/MTR9uCmovy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2017

Blalock's team went on to win the game 14-2 and takes the field again Monday.